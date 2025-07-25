Wizz Air to rationalise A321XLR programme

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi announced (24-Jul-2025) plans to rationalise the airline's A321XLR programme "to ensure we have the right fleet for the network design that delivers the strategy". Mr Váradi said Wizz Air is "simultaneously pursuing all avenues to lift the fleet that is grounded due to engine supply chain issues and retiring early as many A320ceo Family aircraft as is feasible". This will require further modification to aircraft delivery schedules to reduce growth rate to levels that support the demand that the revised network will require. [more - original PR]