Wizz Air to offer flight disruption assistance in partnership with HTS
Wizz Air partnered (28-Apr-2026) with Hopper Technology Solutions (HTS) to launch disruption assistance and support passengers during delays of two or more hours. HTS monitors and proactively notifies customers who purchased Disruption Assistance of any qualifying flight disruptions, including delays of two and more hours or cancellations on the day of travel. In the event of a disruption, passengers can rebook to their final destination on any airline, up to a cap. If not satisfied with rebooking options, passengers can get a 100% refund of their booking and still take their original flight. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
Background ✨
Wizz Air previously launched the WIZZ Link platform with Dohop, enabling self-transfer itineraries and offering ConnectSure protection for delays, cancellations or missed flights on multi-leg bookings.1 Wizz Air also introduced the 'My Journey' app feature, letting passengers track flight status, check eligibility for meal vouchers or accommodation, and choose alternative travel options during disruption.2