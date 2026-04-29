Wizz Air to offer flight disruption assistance in partnership with HTS

Wizz Air partnered (28-Apr-2026) with Hopper Technology Solutions (HTS) to launch disruption assistance and support passengers during delays of two or more hours. HTS monitors and proactively notifies customers who purchased Disruption Assistance of any qualifying flight disruptions, including delays of two and more hours or cancellations on the day of travel. In the event of a disruption, passengers can rebook to their final destination on any airline, up to a cap. If not satisfied with rebooking options, passengers can get a 100% refund of their booking and still take their original flight. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]