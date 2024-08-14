14-Aug-2024 4:29 PM
Wizz Air to launch All You Can Fly subscription service
Wizz Air, via its official website, announced (13-Aug-2024) plans to launch All You Can Fly subscription service, with bookings available from Sep-2024. Details as follows:
- 12 month membership programme, allowing members to travel on any Wizz Air international route;
- All You Can Fly seats are subject to availability;
- Members will pay a one time voucher fee of EUR599 and after their first flight, a flat fee of EUR9.99 per flight segment when booking;
- Passengers will be required to book travel up to three days before departure;
- One personal item of up to 40cm x 30cm x 20cm will be included in the fare. Carry on, checked baggage, or any additional services will not be included in the fare.