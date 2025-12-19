19-Dec-2025 12:22 PM
Wizz Air to base 15th aircraft and launch eight new services at Rome Fiumicino from summer 2026
Wizz Air announced (19-Dec-2025) plans to base a 15th A321neo at Rome Fiumicino Airport from summer 2026. The LCC also plans to commence services connecting Rome Fiumicino to the following new destinations in summer 2026:
- Malta: Daily, commencing 29-Mar-2026;
- Rhodes: Four times weekly, commencing 28-Jun-2026;
- Kefalonia: Three times weekly, commencing 29-Jun-2026;
- Menorca: Three times weekly, commencing 30-Jun-2026;
- Tallinn: Three times weekly, commencing 21-Sep-2026;
- Varna: Three times weekly, commencing 22-Sep-2026;
- Constanta: Twice weekly, commencing 22-Sep-2026;
- Pristina: Twice weekly, commencing 22-Sep-2026.
Wizz Air corporate communications manager Salvatore Gabriele Imperiale stated: "With these eight new routes, we increase to 72 connections from Fiumicino to 28 countries". [more - original PR]