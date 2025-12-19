Loading
19-Dec-2025 12:22 PM

Wizz Air to base 15th aircraft and launch eight new services at Rome Fiumicino from summer 2026

Wizz Air announced (19-Dec-2025) plans to base a 15th A321neo at Rome Fiumicino Airport from summer 2026. The LCC also plans to commence services connecting Rome Fiumicino to the following new destinations in summer 2026:

  • Malta: Daily, commencing 29-Mar-2026;
  • Rhodes: Four times weekly, commencing 28-Jun-2026;
  • Kefalonia: Three times weekly, commencing 29-Jun-2026;
  • Menorca: Three times weekly, commencing 30-Jun-2026;
  • Tallinn: Three times weekly, commencing 21-Sep-2026;
  • Varna: Three times weekly, commencing 22-Sep-2026;
  • Constanta: Twice weekly, commencing 22-Sep-2026;
  • Pristina: Twice weekly, commencing 22-Sep-2026.

Wizz Air corporate communications manager Salvatore Gabriele Imperiale stated: "With these eight new routes, we increase to 72 connections from Fiumicino to 28 countries". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More