Wizz Air to base 15th aircraft and launch eight new services at Rome Fiumicino from summer 2026

Wizz Air announced (19-Dec-2025) plans to base a 15th A321neo at Rome Fiumicino Airport from summer 2026. The LCC also plans to commence services connecting Rome Fiumicino to the following new destinations in summer 2026:

Malta : Daily, commencing 29-Mar-2026;

: Daily, commencing 29-Mar-2026; Rhodes: Four times weekly, commencing 28-Jun-2026;

Kefalonia: Three times weekly, commencing 29-Jun-2026;

Menorca: Three times weekly, commencing 30-Jun-2026;

Tallinn: Three times weekly, commencing 21-Sep-2026;

Varna: Three times weekly, commencing 22-Sep-2026;

Constanta: Twice weekly, commencing 22-Sep-2026;

Pristina: Twice weekly, commencing 22-Sep-2026.

Wizz Air corporate communications manager Salvatore Gabriele Imperiale stated: "With these eight new routes, we increase to 72 connections from Fiumicino to 28 countries". [more - original PR]