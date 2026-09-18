Wizz Air targets EUR10bn in revenue for FY2030

Wizz Air announced (17-Sep-2026) the following medium term targets for FY2030:

Revenue: EUR10 billion;

CASK excluding fuel: EUR0.03;

EBIT margin: 10%

Investment grade balance sheet.

CEO József Váradi said Wizz Air is targeting stronger returns by concentrating growth in core and growth markets, restoring fleet productivity, maturing the network and executing with discipline. Mr Váradi added: "By [FY2030], we intend to operate an all [A320neo Family] fleet of 335 aircraft, carry 127 million passengers and deliver sustainable, industry-leading margins". [more - original PR]