29-Apr-2026 11:36 AM
Wizz Air provides operating highlights for 12 months to Apr-2026
Wizz Air provided (28-Apr-2026) the following operating highlights for the 12 months since the launch of its EUR14 billion Customer First Compass transformation plan in Apr-2025:
- Achieved completion rate of 99.5%;
- Expanded fleet to 262 aircraft. More than 75% of aircraft are the latest generation A321neo models, as the airline phases out its A321ceo family fleet and moves towards an all neo fleet by 2029;
- Deployed 37 new aircraft across 12 countries and launched more than 345 new routes, with 44% focused on leisure travel. Growth was concentrated in Central and Eastern Europe;
- Expanded operations 7% year-on-year;
- Increased overall customer satisfaction 5% to more than 77%;
- Launched new services, including WIZZ Class, WIZZ Link, Disruption Assistance, and in seat ordering. [more - original PR]