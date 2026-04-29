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    29-Apr-2026 11:36 AM

    Wizz Air provides operating highlights for 12 months to Apr-2026

    Wizz Air provided (28-Apr-2026) the following operating highlights for the 12 months since the launch of its EUR14 billion Customer First Compass transformation plan in Apr-2025:

    • Achieved completion rate of 99.5%;
    • Expanded fleet to 262 aircraft. More than 75% of aircraft are the latest generation A321neo models, as the airline phases out its A321ceo family fleet and moves towards an all neo fleet by 2029;
    • Deployed 37 new aircraft across 12 countries and launched more than 345 new routes, with 44% focused on leisure travel. Growth was concentrated in Central and Eastern Europe;
    • Expanded operations 7% year-on-year;
    • Increased overall customer satisfaction 5% to more than 77%;
    • Launched new services, including WIZZ Class, WIZZ Link, Disruption Assistance, and in seat ordering. [more - original PR]

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