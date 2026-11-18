Wizz Air previously targeted rapid scaling of its workforce, with CEO József Váradi stating headcount would triple to 10,000 as the fleet grew towards almost 300 aircraft by 2026-2028.1 2 It also outlined longer-term recruitment, planning to hire 20,000 employees by 2030, with Crew Resources Head Ewa Danecka-Latka saying flight crew would account for 33% of new hires.3