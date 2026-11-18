18-Nov-2026 5:10 PM
Wizz Air expands team to 10,000 people
Wizz Air, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (17-Nov-2026) its team expanded to 10,000 people. The carrier's employees come from 50 countries, representing more than 100 nationalities.
Background ✨
Wizz Air previously targeted rapid scaling of its workforce, with CEO József Váradi stating headcount would triple to 10,000 as the fleet grew towards almost 300 aircraft by 2026-2028.1 2 It also outlined longer-term recruitment, planning to hire 20,000 employees by 2030, with Crew Resources Head Ewa Danecka-Latka saying flight crew would account for 33% of new hires.3