Wizz Air ESG officer projects greater focus on carbon market-based measures than offsetting

Wizz Air chief corporate and ESG officer Yvonne Moynihan, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (03-Nov-2023) "Offsets are important but we don't actually incorporate offsetting into our sustainability strategy, it's more of a thing that's nice to have". Ms Moynihan added: "The take-up of customers from our side is quite low. I think more of a focus is on - rather than offsetting - carbon market-based measures. In Europe we have the emissions trading scheme which incentivises airlines well to invest in technology... in the future we will be incentivised through this piece of legislation if we use SAF, and CORSIA is a similar scheme as well. So, I think the future for airlines is certainly this legislative framework on a global level".