Wizz Air converts order for 36 A321XLRs to A321neos and defers delivery of 88 Airbus aircraft

Wizz Air signed (07-Nov-2025) an agreement with Airbus to make the following changes to its aircraft orders:

Number of A321XLRs reduced from 47 to 11, with the commitment for the 36 A321XLRs converted to a commitment for 36 A321neos;

88 aircraft originally scheduled to be delivered by FY2030 are now scheduled to be delivered by FY2033.

The LCC's total Airbus order book of 273 aircraft "remains intact". The changes "support the airline's target of achieving a 10-12% seat capacity growth rate through 2030".