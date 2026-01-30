30-Jan-2026 5:38 PM
Wizz Air considers transfer of five A321XLRs to another operator
Wizz Air CEO József Váradi stated (29-Jan-2026) the carrier is in talks to transfer up to five A321XLRs to another operator ahead of summer 2026. Mr Váradi said extended range operation is not a requirement for the carrier's network. Mr Váradi added: "If we don't find appropriate commercial and financial opportunities, we just operate the aircraft as a normal A321neo". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Wizz Air converted 36 A321XLR orders to A321neo and deferred 88 A321s to FY2033 as part of a delivery stream optimisation, with ongoing discussions to transfer upcoming A321XLR deliveries to another operator before summer 20261 2. The airline took delivery of three A321XLRs in 1Q2026, and the average fleet age stood at 4.5 years as of Dec-20251.