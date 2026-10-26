Wizz Air CEO considers carrier's fuel hedging position a competitive advantage
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Background ✨
Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said the industry was volatile in the Jun-2026 quarter due to the Middle East conflict, elevated fuel prices and shifting booking patterns, while the carrier posted a Q1FY2026 net loss amid a 21% rise in unit fuel costs and still held more than EUR2 billion cash.1 Wizz Air also guided FY2026 to breakeven/slightly positive, and said it pivoted affected Middle East capacity back to core European markets while remaining about 70% hedged for summer 2026 fuel.2