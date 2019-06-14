Wizz Air achieves lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km among peers

Wizz Air achieved (14-Jun-2019) the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger among competitor airlines. The carrier reported 56.5g CO2 per passenger/km in May-2019, a decrease of 4.4% year-on-year. Wizz Air plans to include the emissions figure in monthly statistics. CEO József Váradi said: "We have set ambitious goals for ourselves to further reduce the impact on the environment by deploying the latest state-of-the-art technology and further reducing CO2 emissions per passenger by a third by 2030. We have the best tools to achieve this - the A321neo aircraft". [more - original PR]