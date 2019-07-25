Wizz Air achieves 20% growth in 2Q2019, optimistic about FY2020

Wizz Air CEO József Váradi stated (25-Jul-2019) a 20% increase in passengers and a EUR72.4 million net profit was achieved in the three months ended 30-Jun-2019 through continued and rigorous cost management and strength in both Easter trading and ancillary revenue generation. Mr Váradi said: "We remain optimistic for the current financial year. Higher fuel prices are supporting a stronger fare environment as weaker carriers withdraw unprofitable capacity and as a consequence". [more - original PR]