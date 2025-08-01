Wisk Aero: Trip prices will be 'predicated on having the right routes and demand'
Wisk Aero director Indo-Pacific Philip Swinsburg, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) "We've always been quite open to setting our trips at the same price as an Uber, but that's all predicated on having the right routes and demand".
