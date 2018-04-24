Widerøe operates first service with E190-E2

Widerøe completed (24-Apr-2018) the first scheduled passenger service with an Embraer 190-E2 aircraft (LN-WEA). Widerøe will receive two more E190-E2s in 2018 and holds purchase rights for an additional 12 E2s. The total value of the order is approximately USD873 million if all rights are exercised. President and CEO Stein Nilsen said: "Today, we're celebrating the beginning of a new era for Widerøe. It's the first jet in our fleet. And we'll always have the distinction of being the first airline to fly the E2. We see a bright future with our new E2 jets". [more - original PR]