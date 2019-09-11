WestJet VP: 'There's no level of profitability that capacity can't kill'

WestJet VP - network and alliances Brian Znotins, speaking at the CAPA Canada Aviation Summit, stated (10-Sep-2019) "Asia has an overcapacity in the market, capacity is faster than demand that's why there are so many low fares". Mr Znotins added: "We will go when it's ready but we have to be careful of the capacity and whether that can be profitable, because there's no level of profitability that capacity can't kill".