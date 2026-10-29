Western Sydney Tourism Taskforce launches region's first unified destination campaign
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Background ✨
New South Wales' Government launched a visitor economy roadmap targeting AUD91 billion p/a in visitor expenditure by 2035, including 8.5 million new airline seats and 150,000 jobs, alongside the AUD12.5 million NSW Take Off Fund and the AUD16 million Western Sydney International Take-Off Fund.1 Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue and Business Western Sydney's 'Take Flight 2026' report called for a dedicated Western Sydney visitor and tourism entity and planning reform to enable more hotel accommodation ahead of the airport's 2026 opening.2