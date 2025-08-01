Western Sydney International Airport CEO: Technology and design to drive innovation is 'critical'
Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport CEO Simon Hickey, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) "Using technology and design to drive innovation is critical as we all invest in airports going forward". Mr Hickey said: "We're biometrically enabled throughout the airport, there will be facial recognition throughout and that will work with all of the airport's processes".
Background ✨
Western Sydney International Airport completed its runway and key airside facilities ahead of its planned opening in 4Q2026, with CEO Simon Hickey highlighting the integration of modern technology and rapid exit taxiways to support up to 10 million annual passengers from day one of operations, and a focus on efficiency and technological advancement throughout the airport's infrastructure1.