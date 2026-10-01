1-Oct-2026 11:35 AM
Western Sydney International Airport announces Super Shuttle WSI electric bus service
Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport announced (01-Oct-2026) Super Shuttle WSI, an express electric shuttle service, launched as part of a five year partnership with NSBC Group. The service will provide direct bus transfers between the airport and key locations including Parramatta CBD, Sydney CBD and Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport. Services will initially be scheduled to align with arriving and departing flights. [more - original PR]