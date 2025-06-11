Western Sydney Airport unveils new terminal
Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport unveiled (11-Jun-2025) its new terminal, following the completion of runway and other key airside facilities on 04-Jun-2025. The terminal features a climate responsive facade, a roof featuring more than 6000 solar panels and infrastructure to collect and recycle rainfall for use in airport operations. The fit out of the terminal's retail precinct and airline lounges will take place closer to its opening as commercial tenders and final contracts are progressed over coming months. [more - original PR - Western Sydney Airport] [more - original PR - Australian Minister for Infrastructure]
Background ✨
Western Sydney International Airport remained on schedule for an operational opening in 4Q2026, with its runway and key airside facilities completed and designed to cater for up to 10 million annual passengers from day one1. The airport continued to progress commercial tenders for retail and F&B concessions, with leasing opportunities for more than 20 F&B sites and around 7000sqm of retail space2 3.