Western Sydney Airport unveils new terminal

Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport unveiled (11-Jun-2025) its new terminal, following the completion of runway and other key airside facilities on 04-Jun-2025. The terminal features a climate responsive facade, a roof featuring more than 6000 solar panels and infrastructure to collect and recycle rainfall for use in airport operations. The fit out of the terminal's retail precinct and airline lounges will take place closer to its opening as commercial tenders and final contracts are progressed over coming months. [more - original PR - Western Sydney Airport] [more - original PR - Australian Minister for Infrastructure]