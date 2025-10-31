Loading
31-Oct-2025 7:05 PM

Watson Farley & Williams partner: Airports 'still seen as sexy' in Asia Pacific

Watson Farley & Williams partner Alan Polivnick, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (31-Oct-2025) airports are generally a priority for governments in Asia Pacific and "airports are still seen as sexy". Mr Polivnick said investors see airports as "a place to do business", rather than just for aeronautical activities, and see "a whole lot more opportunities" beyond air services.

