VSE Corporation revenue up 91.2% in 3Q2026
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Background ✨
VSE completed the acquisitions of NorthStar Technologies (01-Apr-2026) and Precision Aviation Group (05-May-2026), with 2Q2026 organic revenue growth of approximately 14% driven by commercial engine aftermarket strength and expanded repair and distribution capabilities.1 2 In 3Q2026 it acquired Atech Turbine Components (31-Aug-2026) and reported approximately 17% organic revenue growth, while acquisitions added about 74pp to growth; CEO John Cuomo cited broad-based engine aftermarket demand and integration progress.3