Volotea launches Fair Travel Promise programme

Volotea previously opened bookings for spring/summer 2026 (Apr-2026 to Oct-2026) across more than 275 destinations, citing growing demand for long-term planning and access to competitive fares.1 It also planned capacity growth at Asturias in 2026, including new routes from late Mar-2026 and an upgauge from A319s to A320s to support a 35% year-on-year seat increase to 1.1 million.2