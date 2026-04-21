21-Apr-2026 3:40 PM
Volotea launches Fair Travel Promise programme
Volotea launched (17-Apr-2026) the Fair Travel Promise programme, offering the following benefits for bookings made from 26-Mar-2026:
- Unlimited booking changes;
- Flexible cancellation with Volotea credit for future travel;
- Fuel surcharges applied per flight and per passenger, reflecting market fuel price fluctuations up to seven days prior to departure. [more - original PR - French]
Background ✨
Volotea previously opened bookings for spring/summer 2026 (Apr-2026 to Oct-2026) across more than 275 destinations, citing growing demand for long-term planning and access to competitive fares.1 It also planned capacity growth at Asturias in 2026, including new routes from late Mar-2026 and an upgauge from A319s to A320s to support a 35% year-on-year seat increase to 1.1 million.2