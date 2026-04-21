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    21-Apr-2026 3:40 PM

    Volotea launches Fair Travel Promise programme

    Volotea launched (17-Apr-2026) the Fair Travel Promise programme, offering the following benefits for bookings made from 26-Mar-2026:

    • Unlimited booking changes;
    • Flexible cancellation with Volotea credit for future travel;
    • Fuel surcharges applied per flight and per passenger, reflecting market fuel price fluctuations up to seven days prior to departure. [more - original PR - French]

    Background ✨

    Volotea previously opened bookings for spring/summer 2026 (Apr-2026 to Oct-2026) across more than 275 destinations, citing growing demand for long-term planning and access to competitive fares.1 It also planned capacity growth at Asturias in 2026, including new routes from late Mar-2026 and an upgauge from A319s to A320s to support a 35% year-on-year seat increase to 1.1 million.2

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