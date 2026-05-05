Volotea CEO: Completion rate in small cities 'the highest in Europe'

Volotea founder and CEO Carlos Muñoz, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) "We will keep on using more technology and we'll make the client closer", noting: "We provide a good experience at a very good price". Mr Muñoz added the LCC's completion rate in small cities is "the highest in Europe", adding: "We never cancel". He stated: "You need to have a very good [on time performance]. Without that, the rest doesn't really go anywhere". [more - CAPA TV]