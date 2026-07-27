27-Jul-2026 4:34 PM
Volotea announces board restructuring and new strategic plan
Volotea announced (20-Jul-2026) plans to restructure its board of directors to comprise only four members. The carrier said it is developing a new strategic plan that will enable it to continue capturing opportunities across the sector. Volotea expects to provide approximately 13 million seats across Europe in 2026, up 7% year-on-year. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Volotea completed a EUR15 million capital increase, lifting total new funding to EUR71 million, led by Aegean Airlines, Alaeo and PAR Capital, and raising Aegean’s stake to over 20%.1 It also forecast record 2025 results, with revenue of about EUR840 million and operating profit of EUR70-80 million, while CEO Carlos Muñoz cited “solid market trends and numerous opportunities” for 2026.2