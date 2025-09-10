Volaris receives one A320neo, expanding fleet to 150 aircraft

Volaris' fleet growth accelerated in 2025, with the carrier adding multiple A320neo and A321neo aircraft and reaching 146 aircraft after its most recent A320neo addition, up from 137 aircraft at the end of 3Q2024. Its fleet had an average age of 6.4 years and Volaris continued to focus on expanding Guadalajara as a key base for new deliveries and route launches1 2 3 4.