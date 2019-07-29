Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-Jul-2019 3:09 PM

Volaris: Mexican economy stable, with rising consumer confidence

Volaris described (25-Jul-2019) 2Q2019 market conditions as follows:

  • Macroeconomics and domestic consumer demand: Macroeconomic indicators in Mexico were stable, with same store sales increasing 4.8% year-on-year, remittances increasing 2.5% in Apr-2019 and May-2019 and the Mexican consumer confidence balance indicator increasing 22%;
  • Air traffic: Mexico DGAC reported an 11.2% increase in passenger volume for Mexican carriers in Apr-2019 and May-2019. Domestic overall passenger volume increased 10.7%, while international overall passenger volume increased 3%;
  • Exchange rate: The MXN appreciated 1.3% against the USD, from an average exchange rate of MXN19.37/USD1 in 2Q2018 to MXN19.12/USD1 2Q2019. At the end of 2Q2019, the MXN appreciated 1.1% against 1Q2019. Volaris reported a foreign exchange gain of MXN3 million (USD157,400) as a consequence of USD net monetary liability position, resulting from the adoption of IFRS16;
  • Fuel prices: Average fuel cost increased 8%, reaching MXN48.9 (USD2.6) per gallon. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More