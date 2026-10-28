Volaris CEO reports 'strong' demand, ancillary growth and fare strength in 3Q2026

Volaris president and CEO Enrique Beltranena stated (27-Oct-2026) the LCC "achieved double-digit TRASM for the first time in our history" in 3Q2026, with quarterly operating revenues crossing the USD1 billion mark, "driven by both ancillary growth and fare strength". Mr Beltranena stated: "Strong demand absorbed our additional capacity, while our expanding transborder network, disciplined capacity allocation and improving aircraft productivity reinforced our competitive position". Volaris delivered positive EBIT, an outcome not anticipated in its original outlook, and reduced net loss by nearly 80% sequentially. Despite higher than anticipated fuel costs, Volaris preserved USD823 million in liquidity, which was "broadly unchanged" quarter-on-quarter. [more - original PR]