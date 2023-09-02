Volaris CEO: Decision to reduce capacity at AICM made too fast

Volaris CEO and president Enrique Beltranena, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (01-Sep-2023) the Mexican Government's decision to reduce capacity at Mexico City Juarez International Airport (AICM) to 43 operations per hour was made "a little too fast". Mr Beltranena said the airport "has a problem in terms of infrastructure and saturation", adding: "We need to sustain open dialogue so we can avoid damage to customers who have already reserved tickets".