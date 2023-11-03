Volaris awarded CAPA Latin American Environmental Sustainability Airline of the Year

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (02-Nov-2023) Volaris was awarded the Latin American Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards in Kuala Lumpur on 02-Nov-2023. Volaris received the award for the second consecutive year, highlighting its position as one of the few LCCs in the Latin America region that is embracing the challenge of climate change. During 2022, the airline closed a sustainability linked pre-delivery aircraft financing facility, continued its investment in high efficiency next generation narrowbodies and partnered with Airbus to improve the affordability and availability of sustainable aviation fuels in Latin America. The airline has ambitions to double revenue, profitability and free cash flow by 2025. President and CEO Enrique Beltranena commented: "We have continued to advance our emissions reduction strategy by investing in a sustainable fuel start-up and by publishing our first TCFD report, among other activities". [more - CAPA PR]