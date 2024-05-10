Loading
Viva Aerobus EVP: Codeshare with Iberia 'is working well'

Viva Aerobus EVP and chief planning and alliances officer Javier Suarez Casado, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (09-May-2024) on the carrier's codeshare agreement with Iberia, stating: "It is working well... The agreement has been up for over a year. I was asked before why we would enter a partnership with a legacy airline. Legacy airlines are no longer those slow, government-owned kind of companies. They have strong management teams and they're fast - some are faster than LCCs". Mr Casado added: "We were initially a little bit sceptical about the complexity, if there were going to be customer issues... But things have been working super smoothly and there's no issues".

