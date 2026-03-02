Virgin reports unchanged aircraft delivery schedule for 737 MAX 8s

Virgin Australia reported (27-Feb-2026) its fleet stood at 107 aircraft in addition to 11 domestic wet leases, as at 31-Dec-2025. The average fleet age was 12.6 years. The carrier took delivery of six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in H1FY2026, bringing the total of the type to 14. Virgin expects to take delivery of a further 12 MAX 8s "over the next year", which is unchanged from previous guidance. Nine of these aircraft - four in H2FY2026 and five in H1FY2027 will be purchased rather than leased. Virgin reported WiFi has been fitted to 80% of its 737 fleet, which is expected to rise to 90% by the end of 2026. Virgin Australia Regional Airlines (VARA) also continues to progressively phase out its Fokker 100 fleet, having received its first two Embraer E190-E2s in H1FY2026 with a further two scheduled for delivery in H2FY2026. VARA also plans to replace its A320 fleet with 737 aircraft, with "final operations expected" during H2FY2026. [more - original PR]