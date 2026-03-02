Loading
2-Mar-2026 2:56 PM

Virgin reports unchanged aircraft delivery schedule for 737 MAX 8s

Virgin Australia reported (27-Feb-2026) its fleet stood at 107 aircraft in addition to 11 domestic wet leases, as at 31-Dec-2025. The average fleet age was 12.6 years. The carrier took delivery of six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in H1FY2026, bringing the total of the type to 14. Virgin expects to take delivery of a further 12 MAX 8s "over the next year", which is unchanged from previous guidance. Nine of these aircraft - four in H2FY2026 and five in H1FY2027 will be purchased rather than leased. Virgin reported WiFi has been fitted to 80% of its 737 fleet, which is expected to rise to 90% by the end of 2026. Virgin Australia Regional Airlines (VARA) also continues to progressively phase out its Fokker 100 fleet, having received its first two Embraer E190-E2s in H1FY2026 with a further two scheduled for delivery in H2FY2026. VARA also plans to replace its A320 fleet with 737 aircraft, with "final operations expected" during H2FY2026. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More