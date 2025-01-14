14-Jan-2025 11:00 AM
Virgin Australia to commence Melbourne-Doha service from Dec-2025
Virgin Australia plans to commence daily Melbourne-Doha service from 01-Dec-2025, as per a 13-Jan-2025 GDS inventory and timetable display. As previously reported by CAPA, the service will be operated using Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300ER aircraft under the airlines' partnership.
Background ✨
Virgin Australia applied for 28 weekly frequencies to Qatar, planning new daily services from Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth to Doha starting in Jun-2025, alongside the Melbourne-Doha route, using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft1. Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways sought approval for a five-year integrated alliance beginning Dec-2024, enhancing cooperation on routes between Australia and Doha, including codeshare agreements and joint procurement2.