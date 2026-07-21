Virgin Australia records 'strongest result in more than a decade' for flight operations in FY2026
Virgin Australia, via its official LinkedIn account, reported (20-Jul-2026) it completed 98.7% of scheduled flights in FY2026, the carrier's "strongest result in more than a decade" and the "leading result among the major Australian airlines over the last financial year". The airline added it operated more aircraft movements with fewer cancellations during the period, improving "punctuality metrics like departure on-time performance".
Background ✨
Virgin Australia reported BITRE data showed it led major Australian airlines on on-time performance and completion in Jan-2026, including an 82.7% on-time departure rate and a 99.1% completion rate, with CEO Dave Emerson highlighting fewer than one percent of scheduled domestic flights cancelled in a peak month1. The carrier also said BITRE data indicated it had the lowest cancellation rate among major airlines in Dec-2025 and across 2025, when it carried more than 21 million passengers2.