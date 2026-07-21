Virgin Australia records 'strongest result in more than a decade' for flight operations in FY2026

Virgin Australia reported BITRE data showed it led major Australian airlines on on-time performance and completion in Jan-2026, including an 82.7% on-time departure rate and a 99.1% completion rate, with CEO Dave Emerson highlighting fewer than one percent of scheduled domestic flights cancelled in a peak month1. The carrier also said BITRE data indicated it had the lowest cancellation rate among major airlines in Dec-2025 and across 2025, when it carried more than 21 million passengers2.