Virgin Australia records EBIT and NPAT increases on 'strong demand', transformation benefits

Virgin Australia reported (28-Aug-2026) an underlying EBIT of AUD753 million (USD541.8 million) for the 12 months ended 30-Jun-2026, an increase of 13.4% year-on-year and a result supported by "strong demand, benefits from the Transformation Programme and disciplined capacity management". Underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) increased 21.9% to AUD404 million (USD290.7 million), reflecting "EBIT growth, a moderate increase in net finance costs and a 30% effective tax rate". Virgin stated its performance was underpinned by more than AUD450 million (USD323.8 million) in gross benefits from its Transformation Programme during FY2026 which, when combined with effective fuel hedging and benefits from its newer fuel-efficient aircraft, partly offset above-inflation cost increases, particularly in airport charges and labour. Virgin CEO and MD Dave Emerson stated: "Our FY2026 results demonstrate that Virgin Australia has become a stronger and more resilient airline," adding: "Our strategy is working. We have built a simpler, more focused business with a primarily domestic network, targeted short-haul international services and global connectivity through our airline partners". Mr Emerson continued: "We delivered strong earnings growth and further margin expansion despite significant inflationary pressure across the aviation supply chain and a more challenging operating environment, while continuing to invest in the long-term competitiveness of the business". [more - original PR]