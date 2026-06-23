Virgin Australia launches Canberra-Bali service

Virgin Australia launched (22-Jun-2026) three times weekly Canberra-Bali service with Boeing 737-800 equipment, the carrier's first international service from Canberra. The service will add more than 40,000 seats to Bali p/a and complements existing services from Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Gold Coast, which collectively provide more than 500,000 annual seats to the island. Virgin chief marketing and customer operations officer Libby Minogue stated: "We've already seen a strong response from customers, which reinforces the demand for direct international services from Canberra. This route not only gives Canberrans and surrounding regional communities a more convenient way to travel overseas, it will also help drive inbound visitation and economic activity for the ACT by making it easier for international visitors to experience everything Canberra has to offer". Canberra Airport CEO Stephen Byron added: "Direct international services are incredibly important for the Canberra region and this new Bali service is a wonderful milestone for our community... It's also especially meaningful as the first international service from Canberra by an Australian airline, Virgin Australia's first international route from Canberra and a proud reflection of our 23 year relationship with Virgin Australia. This is just the beginning of even more international growth opportunities for Canberra in the years ahead". [more - original PR]