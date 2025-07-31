31-Jul-2025 3:47 PM
Virgin Australia GM Strategy and Planning: 'AI is already delivering results'
Virgin Australia GM strategy and planning Evert Meyer, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) "We've got significant ground to make up - and innovation is the only way forward". Mr Meyer said artificial intelligence (AI) is "already delivering results, particularly in our operations".
Background ✨
Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka previously highlighted enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, emphasising its potential to create more flexible tools and drive innovation within the business1. The airline has committed to ongoing transformation, with heavy investment in technology and a focus on boosting operational efficiency and customer experience as part of its multi-year strategy2.