Virgin Australia: IoT sensory design can be leveraged by airlines and airports

Virgin Australia group executive Rob Sharp, speaking at the ACTE-CAPA Global Conference Sydney, stated (30-Nov-2017) Internet of Things (IoT) technology is very much about sensory design, which can be leveraged by airlines and airports to deliver a better customer experience. For airlines, the sensory design functionality of IoT means the possibility of giving customers much more visibility into what they are buying before they purchase a ticket. At present customers are more or less limited to knowing where their seat is and what meal they will have before boarding, but using IoT and virtual reality Virgin Australia show passengers what their travel experience will be like with Virgin. Similarly, airport could allow passengers to experience and navigate their way around the terminal building before they arrive.