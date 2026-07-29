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    29-Jul-2026 10:00 AM

    Virgin Australia chief people officer: Staff travel an 'exciting' prospect for potential recruits

    Virgin Australia chief people officer Lisa Burquest, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (28-Jul-2026) on what attracts potential recruits to the aviation industry, noting: "It's not the highest paid industry". Ms Burquest cited staff travel as a "pretty exciting" extra, adding: "It's almost like your personal life flows into your work life and there's a family feeling". She said Virgin Australia's value proposition is about "putting humans at the centre of the airline".

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