Virgin Australia chief people officer: Staff travel an 'exciting' prospect for potential recruits

Virgin Australia chief people officer Lisa Burquest, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (28-Jul-2026) on what attracts potential recruits to the aviation industry, noting: "It's not the highest paid industry". Ms Burquest cited staff travel as a "pretty exciting" extra, adding: "It's almost like your personal life flows into your work life and there's a family feeling". She said Virgin Australia's value proposition is about "putting humans at the centre of the airline".