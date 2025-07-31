Virgin Australia CFO: Consumer benefit from Qatar Airways partnership is 'significant'
Virgin Australia CFO Race Strauss, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commenting (31-Jul-2025) on Qatar Airways' stake in Virgin Australia, stated: "We are deeply proud that the best airline in the world wanted a 25% share in Virgin". Mr Strauss said the partnership will give customers "tremendous international access", noting: "The consumer benefit is significant".
Background ✨
The Australian Government approved Qatar Airways Group's 25% minority stake in Virgin Australia, aimed at strengthening Virgin's long haul international operations and competitiveness, with Bain Capital, Virgin Group and Queensland Investment Corporation retaining shareholdings in the airline1. The alliance was expected to drive down airfares, create jobs, and improve inbound tourism connections, including necessary safeguards such as a three-year deadline to implement dry lease arrangements2.