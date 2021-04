Virgin Australia stated (12-Apr-2021) Velocity Frequent Flyer members will earn triple Velocity Points on all eligible domestic flights booked by 25-Apr-2021 for travel from 01-Jun-2021 and 08-Mar-2022. Virgin Australia stated: "Loyalty works both ways and just recently we had our largest number of domestic flight bookings in the one day in our 20 year history". [more - original PR]