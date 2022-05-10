Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways enter new strategic partnership
Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways entered (10-May-2022) a new strategic partnership that will significantly expand both airlines' networks, lounges and loyalty programmes. The partnership, to commence later in 2022, will give travellers greater access, unparalleled customer experience and unique benefits when travelling between Australia and Qatar Airways' global network, with transit options across Qatar Airways' Australian gateways and key Virgin Australia hubs, including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. The strategic alliance will provide a critical trade and tourism boost for Australia, while opening new travel opportunities for both airline's customers. Due to the new codeshare agreement, Qatar Airways' passengers will be able to travel to 35 destinations on Virgin Australia's extensive domestic network. Qatar Airways' passengers will also have access to Virgin Australia's short haul international markets. Virgin Australia customers and members of the airline's Velocity Frequent Flyer loyalty programme, will be able to directly access Qatar Airways' route network of more than 140 worldwide destinations. The strategic partnership will include reciprocal loyalty benefits allowing Qatar Airways Privilege Club members to earn and redeem Avios when flying on Virgin Australia, with similar benefits for Velocity members when travelling on Qatar Airways' services. Privilege Club and Velocity members will also enjoy a wide range of other unique benefits, depending on status tier. [more - original PR]