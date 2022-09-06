Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways commence strategic partnership
Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways commenced (06-Sep-2022) their strategic partnership on 06-Sep-2022, expanding the networks, lounges and loyalty programmes of both airlines. The partnership was announced in May-2022 and opens travel to more than 150 countries across the airlines' networks, supporting travel between Australia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. Services can be booked for travel from 12-Sep-2022. From 06-Sep-2022, Privilege Club members will be able to earn Avios and QPoints on services operated by Virgin Australia. Velocity Frequent Flyer members can earn Velocity Points and Status Credits for flights operated by Qatar Airways. Reward seats are also available to book on eligible services operated by both airlines. From 12-Sep-2022, eligible members of both loyalty programmes will receive additional tier benefits, including priority check in, priority boarding and lounge access, irrespective of their class of travel. Virgin Australia and Qatar Airways also plan to launch a proposition for corporate and SME travellers, targeting business travel between Australia, the Middle East and Europe. [more - original PR]