Loading
5-Dec-2024 12:30 PM

Virgin Australia and Air New Zealand enter new codeshare agreement

Virgin Australia and Air New Zealand entered (05-Dec-2024) a new codeshare agreement, enabling travellers to directly book Virgin Australia flights operated by Air New Zealand with a VA flight number from 09-Dec-2024. Routes in the codeshare agreement include:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More