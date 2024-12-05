5-Dec-2024 12:30 PM
Virgin Australia and Air New Zealand enter new codeshare agreement
Virgin Australia and Air New Zealand entered (05-Dec-2024) a new codeshare agreement, enabling travellers to directly book Virgin Australia flights operated by Air New Zealand with a VA flight number from 09-Dec-2024. Routes in the codeshare agreement include:
- Sydney: Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington;
- Adelaide: Auckland;
- Brisbane: Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington;
- Melbourne: Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington;
- Gold Coast: Auckland and Christchurch;
- Perth: Auckland;
- Cairns: Auckland (seasonal);
- Hobart: Auckland (seasonal);
- Sunshine Coast: Auckland (seasonal). [more - original PR]