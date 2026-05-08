Virgin Atlantic CCO: 'AI optimisation on board will be a key focus for us'

Virgin Atlantic Airways chief customer officer (CCO) Juha Jaervinen, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) artificial intelligence (AI) "should be additive, that it gives customers more options, proactively making recommendations". Mr Jaervinen continued: "We are planning to use it that way, that it would definitely be sort of your personal concierge", noting: "We're still quite early on that learning curve". He stated: "In the long haul space where we operate only, that gives us a massive opportunity", adding: "AI optimisation on board will be a key focus for us". [more - CAPA TV]