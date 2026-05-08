    Loading
    8-May-2026 3:04 PM

    Virgin Atlantic CCO: 'AI optimisation on board will be a key focus for us'

    Virgin Atlantic Airways chief customer officer (CCO) Juha Jaervinen, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) artificial intelligence (AI) "should be additive, that it gives customers more options, proactively making recommendations". Mr Jaervinen continued: "We are planning to use it that way, that it would definitely be sort of your personal concierge", noting: "We're still quite early on that learning curve". He stated: "In the long haul space where we operate only, that gives us a massive opportunity", adding: "AI optimisation on board will be a key focus for us". [more - CAPA TV]

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More