23-Jun-2025 1:30 PM
Vinh City Airport to close for construction from Jul-2025 to Dec-2025
Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam announced (22-Jun-2025) the temporary closure of Vinh City Airport to allow for construction works, and the supply and installation of equipment. The airport will be closed from 01-Jul-2025 to 31-Dec-2025. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]
Background ✨
Airports Corporation of Vietnam earlier reported plans to renovate Vinh City Airport's runway with an investment of VND745 billion, targeting completion before summer 2025 and an execution period of four months1. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam previously outlined plans to retain and renovate the existing runway as needed, with broader development targets for capacity expansion through 2030 and beyond2.