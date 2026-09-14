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    14-Sep-2026 10:48 AM

    Vietravel Airlines and Airbus sign letter of intent for 50 aircraft

    Vietravel Airlines head of network planning Hoang Nguyen Tran Thuan, via his personal LinkedIn account, announced (12-Sep-2026) Vietravel Airlines and Airbus signed a letter of intent for 20 A220s and 30 A321 family aircraft, including A321neo and A321XLR variants. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in 2029. The carrier stated the A321neos will be used on routes with higher demand and to expand its network with longer international routes. [more - Aviation Week]

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