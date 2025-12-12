Vietnam's National Assembly approves investment policy for Gia Binh Airport
CAPA News Briefs
CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector.
Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members
Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.
It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.
Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.
Background ✨
Recent adjustments to Vietnam's national airport master plan included adding Gia Binh Airport with an expected design capacity of 30 million passengers per annum for 2021-2030 and 50 million by 2050, with an estimated investment of VND120,839 billion for the initial period and VND61,455 billion to 2050. The airport's planned land area is approximately 1960 hectares1. A major connecting road project was also approved for development under a public-private partnership2.