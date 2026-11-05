Vietnam's MoC to establish appraisal council for Chu Lai Airport planning
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Background ✨
Vietnam’s Ministry of Construction previously tasked Airports Corporation of Vietnam to sponsor the review and completion of 2021-2030/2050 planning for both Da Nang Airport and Chu Lai International Airport, with Danang International Terminal Investment responsible for compliance with government principles1. Vietnam’s long term airport blueprint also identified Chu Lai as a future air cargo hub and prioritised it for expanded MRO capability development2.