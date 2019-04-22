Become a CAPA Member
22-Apr-2019 9:28 AM

Vietnam Airlines Group reports strong profit before tax growth in 1Q2019

Vietnam Airlines Group reported (19-Apr-2019) the following consolidated group financial highlights for 2018:

  • Revenue: VND26,000 billion (USD1118 million), +4.3% year-on-year;
    • Vietnam Airlines: VND19,340 billion (USD831.6 million), +5.5%;
  • Profit before tax: VND1500 billion (USD64.5 million), +45%;
    • Vietnam Airlines: VND1200 billion (USD51.6 million), +36.6%;
  • Passengers: 5.4 million, +2.5%;
  • Number of flights: 33,500, +2%;
  • On time performance rate: 90%;
  • Domestic market share: 52%;
  • Number of employees: 6468, +7%. [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at VND1 = USD0.000043

