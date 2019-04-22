22-Apr-2019 9:28 AM
Vietnam Airlines Group reports strong profit before tax growth in 1Q2019
Vietnam Airlines Group reported (19-Apr-2019) the following consolidated group financial highlights for 2018:
- Revenue: VND26,000 billion (USD1118 million), +4.3% year-on-year;
- Vietnam Airlines: VND19,340 billion (USD831.6 million), +5.5%;
- Profit before tax: VND1500 billion (USD64.5 million), +45%;
- Vietnam Airlines: VND1200 billion (USD51.6 million), +36.6%;
- Passengers: 5.4 million, +2.5%;
- Number of flights: 33,500, +2%;
- On time performance rate: 90%;
- Domestic market share: 52%;
- Number of employees: 6468, +7%. [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at VND1 = USD0.000043